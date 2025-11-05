Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD Shares Sold by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.3%

QYLD opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.65. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

