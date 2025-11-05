Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $186.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.