Arrowroot Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,267,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,326,000 after purchasing an additional 894,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $186.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.85. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

