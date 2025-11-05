ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Sells 26,457 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,457 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.73.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.