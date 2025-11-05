Ellevest Inc. Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722,543 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.23 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

