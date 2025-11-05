Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Holdings Lessened by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 192,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 294,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC increased its position in Oracle by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.82. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $707.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Baird R W upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

