Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,794,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,947 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,617,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 89,029 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $55.96.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

