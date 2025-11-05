Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 836 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 1.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $208.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.39 and a 200-day moving average of $218.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $226.73.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.