ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,188 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,662,000 after acquiring an additional 457,045 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,022,000 after acquiring an additional 81,135 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,896,000 after acquiring an additional 89,987 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,698,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,416,000 after acquiring an additional 128,545 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of EPD opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

