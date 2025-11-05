Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Jabil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 45.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 45.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Jabil by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Jabil by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $241.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristine Melachrino sold 6,579 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,403,958.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,421.20. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total value of $785,441.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $11,899,326.24. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $209.10 on Wednesday. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.28. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

