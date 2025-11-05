Main Street Research LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,029 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $293.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $311.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

