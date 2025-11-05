Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 511,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,512 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $38,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.3% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MKC opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Read Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,251,745.32. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.