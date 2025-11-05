Qiagen N.V. $QGEN Holdings Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 136.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,289 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 13,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Price Performance

QGEN opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Qiagen N.V. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.68 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Qiagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QGEN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qiagen

Qiagen Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.