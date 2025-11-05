Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. CIBC cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

