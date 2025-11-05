The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Position Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,038,000 after buying an additional 84,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $182.93 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.17 and a 200-day moving average of $186.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

