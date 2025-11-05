Ferguson plc $FERG Position Reduced by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $32,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1,456.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,431,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,598,000 after buying an additional 77,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $245.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.36. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $252.52.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Murphy sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.13, for a total transaction of $2,060,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 159,931 shares in the company, valued at $37,444,645.03. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian T. Graham sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $1,134,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,886.18. The trade was a 38.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

