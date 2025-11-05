Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.7%. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Permianville Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

