1stdibs.com (DIBS) to Release Earnings on Friday

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect 1stdibs.com to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $21.5090 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. On average, analysts expect 1stdibs.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.10. 1stdibs.com has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.

In other 1stdibs.com news, General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 9,744 shares of 1stdibs.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 191,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,276. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 73,207 shares of 1stdibs.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $204,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,845,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,168,514.40. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 102,342 shares of company stock valued at $286,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.com by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.com by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 1stdibs.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

