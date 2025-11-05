Vivani Medical (VANI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Vivani Medical to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Vivani Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vivani Medical Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of Vivani Medical stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Vivani Medical has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VANI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivani Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vivani Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Vivani Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivani Medical currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregg Williams acquired 3,703,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $5,999,998.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,350,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,588,320.30. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,509,920 shares of company stock worth $10,380,455. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

