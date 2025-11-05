Navigator’s (NVGS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Navigator from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Navigator in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navigator currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Navigator has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Navigator had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $153.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 21.3% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

