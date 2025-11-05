Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded at Mizuho

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 33.7%

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $138.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 109.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 244,181 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 204.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 118.3% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

