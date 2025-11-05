Edible Garden (EDBL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share and revenue of $3.8760 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($5.84). Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 101.53% and a negative return on equity of 460.61%. The company had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million.

Edible Garden Trading Down 3.0%

Edible Garden stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Edible Garden has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDBL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Edible Garden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Edible Garden in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

