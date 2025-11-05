Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Cut to “Neutral” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NYSE PINS opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,000. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 640,236 shares of company stock worth $22,878,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,008,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,270,000 after buying an additional 1,263,863 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460,143 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,818,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,964 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,862,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,673,000 after purchasing an additional 718,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

