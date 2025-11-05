Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Receives Neutral Rating from BNP Paribas Exane

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

FI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.28.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of FI stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.