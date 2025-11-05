Citizens Jmp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citizens Jmp from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MIRM. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.45.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $728,023.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,219.45. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,708. The trade was a 80.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,578 shares of company stock worth $7,262,824. 22.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,495,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9,440.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 343,725 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $15,560,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $15,201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 249,331 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.