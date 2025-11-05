Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for WBS

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Webster Financial in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.78. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.22 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,108,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,408,000 after purchasing an additional 487,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,296,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,165,000 after acquiring an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,597,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,025,000 after acquiring an additional 42,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,453,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,576,000 after acquiring an additional 438,131 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Mi Griffin sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $50,146.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,229.84. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 239,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,582.40. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,807 shares of company stock worth $698,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

