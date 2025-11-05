Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $739.5 million-$757.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.4 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Steven Madden from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 8.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 247,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,163.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

