Autonolas Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OLAS)

Autonolas (OLAS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Autonolas has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Autonolas has a total market capitalization of $30.45 million and approximately $323.37 thousand worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonolas token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Autonolas Profile

Autonolas’ launch date was June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 472,250,542 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,864,177 tokens. Autonolas’ official message board is olas.network/blog. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas. Autonolas’ official website is www.olas.network.

Buying and Selling Autonolas

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 471,186,709.56248434 with 210,467,083.01547347 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.14121361 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $342,756.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”



