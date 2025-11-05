Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STZ. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. BNP Paribas cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $173.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:STZ opened at $129.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $127.00 and a fifty-two week high of $245.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $2,333,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 350.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 969.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 75,834 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

