Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Alight Stock Performance

ALIT opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Alight has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 50.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the second quarter valued at $489,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alight by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alight by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 249,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 50.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 249,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

