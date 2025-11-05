Axim Planning & Wealth Invests $397,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,908 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,682,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,306,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,622,000 after purchasing an additional 613,679 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,980,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,130,000 after purchasing an additional 55,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $341.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.29. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

