Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,707 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 1.1%

Cintas stock opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.Cintas’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.