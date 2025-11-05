Genus Capital Management Inc. Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Genus Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,879 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.0% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.13.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $300.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.63.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

