Wealthspring Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares $NTWO

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTWO – Free Report) by 808.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,134 shares during the quarter. Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares by 688.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 903,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 789,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,249,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,566,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,063,000.

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NTWO stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 18, 2024 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

