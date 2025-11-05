Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,332 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 123.1% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 234.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $374.49 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.83 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.62.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Raymond James Financial raised shares of LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $356.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $455.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LPLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 750 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.42, for a total transaction of $235,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,265.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $772,030 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.