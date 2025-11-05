Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Stock Holdings Lifted by Cloud Capital Management LLC

Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 275.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 147,212 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 73,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

