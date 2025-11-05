Axim Planning & Wealth Has $5.09 Million Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II $HPF

Axim Planning & Wealth trimmed its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the period. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II makes up about 4.7% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HPF stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

