Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,455,000. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Mosaic by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Zacks Research lowered Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on Mosaic in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.23.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

