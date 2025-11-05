SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 4,121 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4%

SCHE opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

