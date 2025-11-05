Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. $CEPT

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 1.30% of Cantor Equity Partners II at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000.
Shares of CEPT opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15.
Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY
