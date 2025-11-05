Wealthspring Capital LLC Increases Position in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. $RANG

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANG – Free Report) by 339.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,842 shares during the period. Range Capital Acquisition comprises 1.9% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 4.86% of Range Capital Acquisition worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RANG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Range Capital Acquisition by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 815,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 93,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Range Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,254,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Range Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Range Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,320,000.

RANG stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Range Capital Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Range Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on July 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

