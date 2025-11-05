Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 381 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after acquiring an additional 182,955 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after acquiring an additional 141,196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 137.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 78,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $296.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $310.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

