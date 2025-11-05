Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV $PLMK

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 225,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.93% of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $9,643,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $8,032,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $7,035,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $7,028,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $7,028,000.
Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance
Plum Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.
Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile
Plum Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company, which was established for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 10, 2024 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
