First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

