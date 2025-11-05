EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.12% of Hawkins worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after purchasing an additional 143,425 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 473,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,320,000 after purchasing an additional 123,030 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $16,956,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth $5,271,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWKN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $128.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $186.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.42 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

