Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Holdings Lifted by Entrewealth LLC

Entrewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Entrewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Entrewealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $47.17.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

