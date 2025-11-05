EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $4.37 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.11% of Cohen & Steers worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 29.73%.The business had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

