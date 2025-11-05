EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANFFree Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.09% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $487,824.96. Following the sale, the director owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,601.70. This trade represents a 40.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,261.20. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $164.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.77.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANF. Zacks Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

