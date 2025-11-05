Entrewealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Entrewealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Entrewealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Entrewealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

