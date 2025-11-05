Entrewealth LLC Buys 4,611 Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF $MFUS

Entrewealth LLC lifted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Entrewealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Entrewealth LLC owned approximately 3.24% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,396,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 382,816.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MFUS opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $56.71.

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

